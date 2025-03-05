Man arrested in connection to body found behind leasing office

A man has been arrested in connection to the slaying of a man whose body was found behind an apartment complex leasing office last week.

Steven Neal, 41, was taken into custody in Denver on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He was booked into the Denver Downtown Detention Center, pending extradition to Las Vegas.

On Feb. 25, Las Vegas police discovered an unresponsive man in a complex in the 2500 block of Tulip Lane, near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

An initial examination by the Clark County coroner’s office found that the man was suffering from a “possible” gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were encouraging anyone with information to call Metro homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

