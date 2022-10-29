Man arrested in connection to west Las Vegas Valley killing

Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday morning.

The house where a woman was shot dead Oct. 27, 2022, on Spectacular Bid Street in the west Las Vegas Valley. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was booked into custody Friday in connection to the killing of a woman in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Ishmil Swafford, 43, faces a charge of open murder, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

Police responded to the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive around 1:20 a.m. Thursday and found a woman fatally shot inside a home. Police said the shooter had fled the scene but that the woman had been shot by her boyfriend.

The woman’s 6-year-old son knocked on a neighbor’s door and told Alejandra Verduzco that, “My mom just got killed,” Verduzco recounted Thursday.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the woman.

Swafford is being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail records show.

