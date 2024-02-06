Man arrested in connection to woman found dead in Strip hotel

Dandre Owens was arrested in connection to a woman found dead in a Strip hotel room during a welfare check.

Dandre Owens (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested in connection to a woman found shot to death in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

Dandre Owens, 29, was arrested Sunday after 29-year-old Brittani Bailey was found fatally shot last week at hotel in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard during a welfare check, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the head. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Owens was given several charges, including open murder, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, among other charges.

Owens is expected back in court on Wednesday, records show.