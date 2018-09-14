Man arrested in connection with body found in Henderson

Henderson police have arrested a man in connection with body found Wednesday afternoon in the desert near Wigwam Parkway and Traverse Point, officials said in a release Thursday.

Ryan Small, 38 (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police have arrested a man in connection with body found in a desert area Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police are investigating the body of an adult male as a homicide after an initial investigation showed the victim may have suffered a fatal gunshot wound, according to a Henderson Police Department news release Thursday night.

Investigators believe the shooting may be drug-related, the release said.

After receiving calls about a body dumped from a black SUV, Henderson police and fire officials responded at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday to a desert area west of the 1200 block of Wigwam Parkway and found the body, the release said.

Detectives identified a black SUV believed associated with the body at a home on the 1000 block of Fish Pond Avenue, the release said.

Henderson detectives served a search warrant Wednesday evening and arrested 38-year-old Ryan Small on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center

The apparent fatal shooting is being investigated as the eighth homicide in Henderson for 2018.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Marian Green at mgreen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0287. Follow @mgreen0708 on Twitter.

1200 block of Wigwam Parkway, Henderson