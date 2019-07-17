Man arrested in connection with death of Las Vegas woman

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Savannal Miller, whose reported suicide led to a homicide investigation this week in central Las Vegas, police said.

Savannah Millner, 24, and with her 3-year-old pit bull, Bella (Facebook)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a homicide investigation into a woman’s reported suicide, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. Monday to 2200 W. Bonanza Road, near North Rancho Drive, on reports of a woman who may have died by suicide, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said at the time. Homicide detectives took over the investigation because of suspicious aspects of the case.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday named Las Vegas resident Savannah Millner, 24, as the woman. Her cause and manner of death was still pending Wednesday afternoon.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a text Wednesday evening that a Steven Kyle was arrested on suspicion of open murder in connection with Millner’s death. Millner’s mother, Debra Meola, told the Review-Journal on Wednesday morning that Millner’s boyfriend was named Steven Kyle.

Spencer said Kyle had recently been arrested in connection with a charge unrelated to Millner’s death, but he gave police a false name. Kyle was in the process of being booked Wednesday evening.

Meola, 52, said the coroner’s office had told her it appeared Millner had been shot in the neck. Meola said Wednesday morning that she believes Kyle, who Millner had known since middle school, was involved in her daughter’s death.

Millner’s mother could not be immediately reached Wednesday evening following news of Kyle’s arrest.

Meola described her daughter as a smart, caring woman who often spent hours reading “a lot of dark books” and medieval fantasy books. The 24-year-old battled mental illness and drug addiction most of her life and checked in and out of various rehabilitation facilities over the years, she said.

“You would never think there was anything wrong because she always had a smile on her face,” Meola said.

By age 12, Millner was using marijuana and taking pills, and by 15, she was “a heroin addict like her father,” Meola said. Millner’s father wasn’t around much growing up, and he overdosed on March 20, 2017, her birthday, and died two days later, she said.

“She had a lot of trauma for such a young person, and I guess she just couldn’t fight it,” Meola said.

The mother and daughter opened their home up to Millner’s friends growing up. Some of her friends had issues at their own homes and needed a place to stay.

Millner would say, “Please, mom,” and, Meola said, she would reply, “OK, Savannah, another one?”

“We always had kids at the house,” Meola said.

One day, she remembered, Millner surprised her by saying she was bringing home “Bella.”

And who is Bella?

“It’s the dog I’m bringing home,” Millner replied.

She rescued the pit bull, now 3, and the two became “attached at the hip,” Meola said. The dog was anxious, like Millner, but they helped each other, she said.

“She loved that dog like it was her child,” Meola said.

Meola said Wednesday morning that she doesn’t know much about Kyle’s life, but she wants to know what happened to her daughter.

“I just want answers,” she said.