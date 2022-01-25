Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting after ‘altercation’

Las Vegas police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a Jan. 17 homicide, according to a Tuesday news release.

Lamont Butler (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a Jan. 17 homicide, according to a Tuesday news release.

Lamont Butler was arrested on Thursday, according to jail records, on one count of open murder.

Police initially responded to 915 Morgan Ave. at 1:50 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Da’Morian Turner. Police said the shooting happened in front of a residence and may have been preceded by an “altercation.”

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of gunshot wounds to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police still have not released any further details on what led to the shooting. Butler has a court appearance set for Thursday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.