Homicides

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of ‘innocent bystander’

A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 18-year-old man who was killed by a stray bullet in the southwest valley in July. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 4:40 pm
 
Devin Mansch (Metropolitan Police Department)
Devin Mansch (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 18-year-old man who was killed by a stray bullet in the southwest valley in July.

Devin Mansch, 19, was taken into custody by law enforcement on Friday in connection with the death of Bryce McKinney, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Police said McKinney was shot by a stray bullet near the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Avenue on July 15. An investigation found that McKinney was an “innocent bystander” and was struck by a bullet from a nearby shooting.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said in July news release.

According to court records, Mansch has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and five counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or structure.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

