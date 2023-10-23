Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of ‘innocent bystander’

Devin Mansch, 19, was taken into custody by law enforcement in connection with the July shooting in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Devin Mansch (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 18-year-old man who was killed by a stray bullet in the southwest valley in July.

Devin Mansch, 19, was taken into custody by law enforcement on Friday in connection with the death of Bryce McKinney, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Police said McKinney was shot by a stray bullet near the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Avenue on July 15. An investigation found that McKinney was an “innocent bystander” and was struck by a bullet from a nearby shooting.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said in July news release.

According to court records, Mansch has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and five counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or structure.

