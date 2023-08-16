Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death

The woman was found dead Monday in the 1600 block of Golden Arrow Drive.

James Gina III (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of his girlfriend inside a Las Vegas home.

At around 2:30 p.m. a woman was found dead inside the home in the 1600 block of Golden Arrow Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road. She was found with her boyfriend, 50-year-old James Gina III, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police identified Gina as a suspect, and he was booked into custody on suspicion of murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.