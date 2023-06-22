Man arrested in connection with Henderson fatal shooting

Samarien Vance, 20, was arrested in Tulsa on a murder and attempted murder warrant.

Samarien Vance (Tulsa Police Department)

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Tulsa this month in connection with a fatal shooting in Henderson earlier this year.

The Henderson Police Department said Samarien Vance shot two people, one fatally, on March 19 in the 1100 block of Center Street.

At around 1 a.m. a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old Henderson resident Craig Fletcher Jr. were found shot. Fletcher died at the scene and the other man was taken to the hospital. Police said the shooting occurred at a party where multiple people were armed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vance on June 6 on murder and attempted murder charges. He was arrested two days later and booked into the City of Tulsa Detention Center, according to the department.

Police said he is currently pending extradition to Nevada.

