Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death

Cobre Clark (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who sold a woman fentanyl-laced pills last year has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Cobre Clark, 54, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, almost a year after 39-year-old Henderson resident Kimberly Kujat died from a drug overdose inside her home.

Kujat was found dead inside her bathroom by her family the morning of Feb. 25, 2022.

Later that day, a woman told police she was responsible for setting Kujat up with a drug dealer, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Kujat and the woman met with Clark at a gas station after she told her friend that she was having shoulder and wrist pain.

Several pill bottles, as well as oxycodone pills that were tested and found to be counterfeit, were discovered inside the bathroom with Kujat.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Kujat died from the combined effects of fentanyl, gabapentin and topiramate.

Metro’s overdose response team worked with the Henderson Police Department on the case.

According to police, Clark was working at Prestige Senior Living at Mira Loma when he sold the drugs to Kujat.

In a statement Thursday, Prestige Senior Living confirmed that Clark was employed by the company but could not share any more details.

“We take special care to hire qualified individuals who pass rigorous criminal background checks, as the employee did in this case,” the statement read. “In instances involving criminal charges we follow our policies to place the employee on unpaid administrative leave during active investigations or until charges are resolved.”

Police reviewed text messages and social media correspondence between Kujat and the woman who connected her with Clark.

Kujat was survived by her husband and three children, according to an online obituary.

Clark is due in court on April 11 and is out of custody after posting $20,000 bail, court records show.

