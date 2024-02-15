Man arrested in connection with January homicide

Ervin Ortega-Rodriguez, 21, faces charges in connection with a fatal shooting near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January killing that stemmed from a robbery, according to Las Vegas police booking logs.

Ervin Ortega-Rodriguez faces charges of open murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Two people were robbed at gunpoint around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 26 on the 5200 block of Greene Lane. The robbery victims chased the suspects to an area near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

During a fight, both robbery victims were shot. Juan Negron Mex, 30, died and the other person suffered critical injuries.

Ortega-Rodriguez remained in custody as of Thursday morning.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.