Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide

Celester Mayfield (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a Wednesday morning fatal shooting.

A man in his 30s was found fatally shot around 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue, near Fifth Street and Civic Center Drive.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police pulled over a vehicle near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road that was connected with the shooting. North Las Vegas Police Department detectives responded and arrested Celester Mayfield.

Mayfield faces charges of open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon. Jail records show he remains in custody without bail.

