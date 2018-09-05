Man arrested in deadly domestic battery in North Las Vegas

Ernest Milton Smith Jr., 38, faces a murder charge in the death of a woman he was dating, a release said.

Ernest Milton Smith Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police arrested a man following a deadly domestic battery Tuesday afternoon.

Ernest Milton Smith Jr., 38, faces a murder charge in the death of a woman he was dating, a release said. Police received a report that the woman wasn’t breathing about 2 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard.

The woman, 38, died in an apartment, police said. Police think she died of injuries suffered as a result of a “physical altercation” with Smith, police said.

He was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity, as well as her cause and manner of death, once her family is notified.

Her death marked the 19th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.