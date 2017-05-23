Man arrested in fatal shooting at North Las Vegas store

An armed man was shot and killed inside a 7-Eleven store at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road early Monday morning, May 22, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was arrested Monday after a shooting death at a North Las Vegas convenience store.

Victor Sanders, 26, was arrested after detectives made contact with him following the incident at a 7-Eleven, 3575 E. Lake Mead Blvd., according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Sanders was arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police said he was an accomplice in the incident.

The 19-year-old man who was shot and killed was involved in an altercation with store employees Sunday evening when he attempted to steal merchandise, police said. The Clark County coroner identified him as Gerardo Moncayo of Las Vegas.

He returned about 5 a.m. Monday, threatening employees and firing multiple rounds inside the store, officer Ann Cavaricci said.

A security guard working inside the store returned fire, shooting Moncayo. Medical personnel pronounced Moncayo dead at the scene, Cavaricci said.

Sanders was booked at the Las Vegas City Detention Center, according to police.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday morning if the shooter is facing charges.

