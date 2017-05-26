Man arrested in fatal shooting in Central Las Vegas Valley in early May

Crime scene tape blocks off the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Fairfield Avenue as police investigate a shooting on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Crime scene tape blocks off the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Fairfield Avenue as police investigate a shooting on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting early this month in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A 30-year-old man was shot May 3 about 11:50 p.m. on the 1800 block of Fairfield Avenue, near South Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department. The man, later identified as Daniel Heintz, died two days later, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

A woman in her 40s also was shot in the shoulder during the incident but survived.

Metro identified Shawn Lamont Todriquez, 49, as a suspect in the shooting, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. Todriquez was arrested Thursday on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. He is being held in Clark County Detention Center. His bail will be set in court.

McGrath said people traded gunshots and Heintz and the woman were shot near a courtyard area in front of an apartment complex.

