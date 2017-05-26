ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Homicides

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Central Las Vegas Valley in early May

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2017 - 8:47 am
 

A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting early this month in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A 30-year-old man was shot May 3 about 11:50 p.m. on the 1800 block of Fairfield Avenue, near South Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department. The man, later identified as Daniel Heintz, died two days later, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

A woman in her 40s also was shot in the shoulder during the incident but survived.

Metro identified Shawn Lamont Todriquez, 49, as a suspect in the shooting, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. Todriquez was arrested Thursday on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. He is being held in Clark County Detention Center. His bail will be set in court.

McGrath said people traded gunshots and Heintz and the woman were shot near a courtyard area in front of an apartment complex.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like