Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy

Major Sanford (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect in a fatal shooting early Thursday near Las Vegas Academy has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Major Sanford, 44, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting at 6:51 a.m. in the 400 block of South 10th Street, according to a Metro news release.

Arriving officers found a man in the living room of a nearby apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Sanford was detained at the scene, said Metro Lt. Bill Giblin.

The investigation by Metro’s Homicide Section stated Sanford was observed shooting into the victim’s apartment and leaving the scene prior to officers detaining him.

Sanford was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on felony charges that include open murder with a deadly weapon, four counts of discharging a gun into occupied structure and two counts of owning or possession a gun by prohibited person.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting took place across the street from the Black Box Theater on the campus of the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts at 315 7th Street. The school was briefly locked down.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

