Man arrested in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 1:09 pm
 
James Houston (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
James Houston (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man has been arrested in the November killing in east Las Vegas of a woman he had “previously dated,” the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

James Rico Houston, 24, was booked Monday into the Clark County on a count of murder. He is separately being held on an out-of-state fugitive warrant, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Officers were summoned about 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 22 to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Sahara Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard, and found Jessica Loggins dead, police said.

The 27-year-old victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The shooting stemmed from a quarrel inside the apartment, police said.

Police obtained a warrant for Houston’s arrest the following day, court records show.

Houston morning appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered held without bail, records show.

He is next due in court Monday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

