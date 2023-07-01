107°F
Homicides

Man arrested in fatal stabbing in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2023 - 7:28 am
 
Updated July 1, 2023 - 3:11 pm
Connor Wyatt (Metropolitan Police Department)
Connor Wyatt (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 18-year-old man was arrested late Friday night in connection with the stabbing death of a person in Las Vegas just south of the College of Southern Nevada and U.S. Highway 95.

Wyatt Conway was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At 9:56 p.m., police received a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Churchill Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Based on an investigation by homicide detectives, Conway and the victim got into an argument prior to the stabbing.

The victim was transported to UMC’s trauma unit but was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Conway fled the scene prior to his arrest, police reported.

The victim’s name and the cause and manner of death will be released later by the coroner’s office, police said.

Those with information about the stabbing are to urged by police to call the homicide unit at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

