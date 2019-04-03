Man arrested in fatal stabbing outside bar near downtown

Person of interest found for stabbing near downtown Las Vegas bar (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a bar near downtown Las Vegas on March 23, according to jail records.

Reshard Vargas, 39, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.

Howard Chris Drew, 66, died from multiple stab wounds. He was found about 7:30 a.m. on March 23 by a woman entering the bar on the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Detectives believe Drew was stabbed early March 23 in the area where he was found, police have said.

The stabbing marked the 29th homicide this year in Clark County, and the 19th investigated by Metro, according to Review-Journal records.

