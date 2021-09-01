Man arrested in June fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Sergio Valdez faces one count of open murder, according to jail records.

Police investigate a homicide June 30, 2021, on the 4500 block of Sonoma Sunset Court in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a 33-year-old man this month in a fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas from June.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said officers were called to a home in the 4500 block of Sonoma Sunset Court, near Jones Boulevard and Craig Road, on the morning of June 30.

Police believe Valdez got into an argument with Douglas Stumpf Jr., 38, and shot him before leaving the scene with a woman, according to a recently released arrest warrant. It was unclear what they were arguing about or what caused the argument to escalate.

Police later used cellphone records to track Valdez and place him at the scene, the warrant said.

Valdez has a court appearance set for Sept. 28.

