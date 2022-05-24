Man arrested in killing of pedestrian outside Pahrump casino

A Nye County man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in a Pahrump casino parking lot.

Jeremy O'Brien (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A Nye County man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Pahrump casino parking lot.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the pedestrian was run over in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget on state Route 160. Authorities soon identified Jeremy O’Brien, 42, of Pahrump as a suspect in the death.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said O’Brien “had intentionally struck a pedestrian with his car.”

Authorities said they searched for O’Brien but could not immediately find him. They also served a search warrant on O’Brien’s residence in Pahrump.

O’Brien was eventually arrested Saturday night by deputies at a Pahrump home. He was booked at the Nye County Detention Center on a single count of open murder.

The name of the victim in the case was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.