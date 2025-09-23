Man arrested in killing of UNLV student, Army veteran

A suspect was arrested in a stabbing that killed a UNLV student; the victim was also identified as an Army veteran.

A suspect was arrested in a stabbing that killed a UNLV student earlier this month, a victim family also identified as an Army veteran.

Isaiah Pierce, 34, was taken into custody Sunday.

He’s being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers found Yusuf Mosley fatally wounded about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 4500 block of Paradise Road.

The crime scene is located near Harmon Avenue.

Police at the time said they were looking for two suspects who’d been in a “physical altercation” with Mosley before the fatal attack.

No other arrest had been announced Monday and a police report detailing the allegations wasn’t immediately available.

Also on Monday, a Las Vegas judge ordered for Pierce to be held without bail. He’s next due in court on Wednesday, records show.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of our son, Yusuf Mosley,” his family wrote in a statement. “He was a proud military Army veteran seeking a Bachelor of Arts degree at University of Nevada Las Vegas, having just completed his Junior year.”

UNLV confirmed that Mosley, 46, had been working toward a degree in urban studies.

The family said Mosley lived near campus and volunteered as a host at the university’s radio station.

“Yusuf was known for his laughter, positivity, and his gift for motivating others to stay hopeful and pursue their goals,” the statement said. “He was deeply loved, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void.”

The family and police asked anyone with any information about his death reach out to authorities.

Metro’s homicide unit can be reached at 702-828-3521 and homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

