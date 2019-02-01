Man arrested in Las Vegas after wife killed in Texas

A Houston man suspected in the killing of his estranged wife was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnny Leon Wilson, 48, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street, where Wilson was staying at a hotel under a false name. Wilson, who is wanted by the Houston Police Department, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, pending his extradition to Texas, according to a U.S. Marshals Service release Thursday.

Houston police issued an arrest warrant for Wilson after the body of his estranged wife, 29-year-old Charine Wilson, was found in December in a ditch near Richland, Texas, nearly 200 miles north of Houston, the release said. Police believe Charine Wilson visited her estranged husband’s apartment on Nov. 10 and was “never seen alive again.”

Wilson faces a murder charge in Houston.

Texas investigators determined Wilson may have fled to Las Vegas, the release said. Further details about his arrest were not available.

