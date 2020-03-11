68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Man arrested in Las Vegas homicide faces DUI charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 4:50 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the previously unpublicized February death of a 30-year-old man a homicide, but the person arrested in his death only faces DUI and reckless driving charges, Las Vegas police documents show.

Angel Nieto, 30, died at University Medical Center on Feb. 5 after he was in a crash on Jan. 24 at Christy Lane and Monroe Avenue, south of Owens Avenue. On Feb. 29, Marques Graybeal, 42, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or significant bodily harm, according to Graybeal’s arrest report, which the Metropolitan Police Department released Wednesday.

Metro did not announce Nieto’s death in February, although the department routinely announces traffic-related fatalities. It was not immediately clear on Wednesday if Nieto’s death would be counted by the department as a traffic-related fatality.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Nieto died of blunt force head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday that the Clark County district attorney’s office has reviewed the case, and “it wasn’t charged as a homicide.” District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

According to Graybeal’s arrest report, officers were called to the scene about 10:55 p.m. Jan. 24, and found a GMC Sierra and a Kia Sorento both crashed into a block wall. Nieto was found “slumped over the front dash and steering wheel” of the GMC, which had driven through the wall and stopped partially in the backyard of a home.

Detectives determined that before the crash, Nieto shot at Graybeal as the 42-year-old was in his Kia at the intersection of Harris Avenue and Christy, the report said. Graybeal then turned his car around and followed Nieto as he fled the scene of the shooting.

As Graybeal was following Nieto, the Kia collided with the back of Nieto’s truck’s tow hitch, “causing Nieto to lose control of his vehicle and collide into the block wall,” the report said. Detectives determined Graybeal was driving between 48 and 78 mph “at the time his vehicle made contact with Angel’s truck.”

Graybeal had “an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” after the crash, but Metro redacted the results of a blood test for alcohol or drugs from the report.

“The investigation revealed Marques Graybeal was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine while driving his vehicle during the incident,” the report said.

Criminal histories

It is not unheard of for prosecutors to charge defendants with murder after a DUI crash. According to a Review-Journal analysis of court records, Clark County prosecutors from 2017 to November filed murder charges against at least seven motorists accused of driving under the influence and causing deadly crashes.

Graybeal’s arrest report indicates Metro gang detectives were also involved in the investigation. Court records show that in October 2006, Nieto pleaded guilty to felony charges of battery with a deadly weapon, committing a felony to promote activities of a criminal gang, and furthering or assisting a criminal gang.

During an interview with police on Feb. 28, Graybeal said he was driving his Kia when he saw a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road, with its headlights pointed toward him. Graybeal continued driving when the truck started driving toward him, the report said.

Graybeal said the two vehicles then stopped side-by-side, and the truck’s driver asked “what’ up” and “who are you,” the report said. He said that after “exchanging words” with the truck driver, whom Graybeal said he didn’t know, he “heard a gunshot coming from the truck,” and saw the driver stick a gun out the window.

He claimed another person was in the passenger seat of the truck, but he “could not describe the person” because of the darkness and the truck’s tinted windows, the report said. Only Nieto was found in the truck after the crash.

Graybeal said he followed the truck to write down the license plate, the report said. He said the truck “slowed down at a fast pace,” causing the collision that veered both vehicles into a wall.

“Marques knew how dangerous it was to be driving in that manner at night,” wrote the officer who authored the report. “He realized it was not a good idea to have followed the truck and instead should of called 911.”

Graybeal has been arrested numerous times in Clark County, and his earliest case dates to 1995, District Court records show. He has pleaded guilty in multiple felony battery and domestic violence cases since 2002.

A preliminary hearing in Graybeal’s DUI case is scheduled for March 17, court records show. He remained in jail on Wednesday with $100,000 bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
3
Caesars sent home at least 1 employee for wearing latex gloves
Caesars sent home at least 1 employee for wearing latex gloves
4
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears
5
Jon Gruden on Tom Brady questions: ‘You’re killing me, man’
Jon Gruden on Tom Brady questions: ‘You’re killing me, man’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Man gets 30 years to life in Las Vegas rape and murder - VIDEO
Charles Talley, who was convicted of rape and murder, tried to blame the 2018 death of Kelly Deanne Kazoon, 55, on a seizure as he was sentenced to prison Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking woman in connection with armed robbery - VIDEO
(James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman was sentenced to life in prison for helping kill a disabled man - VIDEO
On Monday, March 2, District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered Jennifer Mustachia to serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 47-year-old Edward Turner inside his east valley home in 2015. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police looking for Sun City robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a business located on Del Webb Boulevard. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash - VIDEO
Las Vegas real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his fatal DUI case. He is expected to spend several years in prison. Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the wreck on May 30, 2019. (James Schaeffer and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson man sentenced to life for killing young daughter - VIDEO
Justin Bennett, 26, was sentenced to life in prison for beating his 3-year-old daughter to death in 2016, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate after a driver crashes into a wall - VIDEO
Las Vegas police were investigating after a driver crashed into a wall in east Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The man was suspected of drunken driving and arrested. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge dismisses attempted murder case - VIDEO
Prosecutors are asking the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn a judge's decision to dismiss attempted murder and battery charges at the start of a trial this week. District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez dismissed the charges on Tuesday after prosecutors delayed in calling a witness to testify. (Clark County District Court and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fatal shooting at a Las Vegas apartment - VIDEO
A man in his 40s is dead after shooting at a southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro briefing on officer-involved shooting.
Las Vegas police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting Sunday in south Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police handcuff inattentive driver - VIDEO
A motorist who apparently ignored or did not see police vehicles struck a Las Vegas police vehicle while officers were working at the scene of a rollover crash on Washington Avenue near H Street. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim forced to testify about the day he was shot
Johnny Brooks sits on the witness stand in shackles, forced to testify about the day he was shot in an attack that left two people dead.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family of sucker punch victim speak at parole hearing - VIDEO
Family and friends of Luis Campos, the man who was killed by James Beach in Las Vegas with a single punch in 2017, speak out at a parole hearing for Beach on Feb. 10, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jury spares life of man who fatally shot liquor store clerk - VIDEO
A Las Vegas man must spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting a 24-year-old liquor store clerk during a robbery, jurors decided Friday. (Michael Quine, Nathan Asselin, James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police briefing about Excalibur fire
Las Vegas police say a sexual assault and hotel fire Wednesday morning at the Excalibur are connected. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guilt lingered for coworker of of slain Lee's Liquor clerk
For more than three years since Matthew Christensen was slain in the back room of a southwest valley Lee’s Discount Liquor store, as the killer awaited trial, his coworker has been haunted by the memory of that night.
Teens burglarize Summerlin home
Dr. Paul Wilkes’ Summerlin home was robbed while his realtor gave a group a tour during an open house on Sunday. The crime was captured on his home surveillance system.
Fatal Las Vegas shooting, stabbing at Super Bowl party may be related - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting and a Super Bowl party stabbing that may be related in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review Journal)
Prosecutors to rest in Lee’s Discount Liquor death penalty trial - VIDEO
Investigators quickly ruled out one suspect in the 2016 shooting of a Las Vegas liquor store clerk in part because the gunman walked with a limp, a homicide detective testified Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man killed in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas, police say - VIDEO
Police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday night in an apparent hit-and-run crash. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Death penalty trial Lee's Discount Liquor robbery and killing
Day one of the death penalty trial of Ray Charles “Ray Ray” Brown, 26, who is accused of being the gunman in the April 2016 robbery and killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor store clerk.
Barricade situation in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police and SWAT are at the scene of a barricade in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in mall shooting posts bail - VIDEO
Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, ,18, charged with shooting three people at the Fashion Show mall, is expected to be released Monday, Jan. 27, after posting bail over the weekend. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Vegas88s
Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder
On Friday a Las Vegas jury convicted 52-year-old Charles Talley Jr. of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of Kelly Deanne Kazoon inside an east valley apartment.
Lockdown lifted at Desert Pines High School - VIDEO
Desert Pines High School’s lockdown has been lifted after an active shooter was near campus. No one has been reported injured on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas resident reacts to dead baby found in dumpster - VIDEO
North Las Vegas resident Dagoberto Navarro talks about police finding a dead baby in a dumpster. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bayzle Morgan Sentenced To 44 Years To Life - Video
A man with neo-Nazi tattoos on his face who pleaded guilty to killing a 75-year-old woman in her Las Vegas home in 2013 was sentenced Thursday to at least 44 years behind bars.
Body found in vacant lot in Las Vegas ruled a homicide - VIDEO
Las Vegas police homicide detectives investigate what is described as a suspicious death in northeast Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
$50K bail set for suspect in attack on girlfriend seen on video - Video
A judge set bail at $50,000 on Friday for a man accused of beating and kidnapping his girlfriend in an act caught on a home surveillance video. Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested early Thursday morning, hours after the Metropolitan Police Department released the video in which a woman was seen crying while she ran to a house screaming for help near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway.
THE LATEST