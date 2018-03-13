Man arrested in Las Vegas in 2004 cold case murder in Arizona

Lake Havasu City police say 38-year-old William Timothy Nunno was arrested in Las Vegas on a felony warrant on Friday. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Cindy Trumbull at her Las Havasu City home in August 2004.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in Las Vegas in the 2004 shooting death of a woman in western Arizona.

Lake Havasu City police say 38-year-old William Timothy Nunno was arrested on a felony warrant on Friday.

Nunno is jailed on a $250,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Arizona’s Mohave County.

He’s being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the slaying of 30-year-old Cindy Trumbull, who was found fatally shot at her Las Havasu City home in August 2004.

It was unclear Tuesday if Nunno has a lawyer yet.

The department established a cold case squad two years ago to investigate unsolved homicides.

The Trumbull case was presented to a grand jury last week and Nunno was indicted.