Man arrested in Las Vegas in woman’s shooting death in March

Frank Campis. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A 55-year-old man was jailed Tuesday in the March death of a woman who was shot in the back of the head.

Frank Joseph Campis was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, jail records show. No bail was set.

The Metropolitan Police Department accused Campis of shooting 39-year-old Latoya Norgina Woolen about 8:45 p.m. March 19 in a parking lot near East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. Woolen was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun, according to the Clark County coroner.

Woolen was holding three bags from a nearby Dollar Tree when she was shot. Police said at the time her death did not appear to involve a robbery because she still had jewelry, her phone and her purse when officers arrived.

Detectives came up with a vehicle and suspect description using surveillance footage from the area. The footage showed a man get out of a beige van and enter the Dollar Tree while Woolen was inside. The two did not make contact in the store, police said in a report obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

As Woolen sits on the wall where she was ultimately killed, the van can be seen driving around the area and then through the alley where Woolen was seated. “The van drove past Woolen slowly, then pulled over west of her location, turned out the lights, and parked,” according to the report.

A few minutes later, the van moves a short distance away and parks again. The driver can be seen getting out of the van and walking toward Woolen. Then, the footage shows a muzzle flash followed by Woolen falling to the ground, according to the report. The driver returns to the van and leaves.

On April 4, patrol officers located a beige 1980 Dodge van at Silver Sevens.

Police surveilled the van and Campis, who was at the casino’s sportsbook and matched the description from the March 19 surveillance video, police said.

On April 5, police made contact with Campis as he was sleeping in his van in The Orleans parking lot, according to the report. A warrant for Campis’ arrest was issued April 11, and he was arrested two days later at a residence in Garden Grove, California.

It later was determined that Campis lives in Arizona and was in Las Vegas March 16-19.

When police asked Campis about the numerous inconsistencies in his story during an interview, he would only reply by saying “he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to the report.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

1050 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119