Man arrested in Las Vegas murder after victim shot at least 10 times

A 39-year-old man is in jail on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of a man who was shot at least 10 times in late May inside an apartment in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police had identified Anthony Fletcher as a suspect in the May 25 shooting at the Shelter Island Apartments, 3770 Swenson St. A warrant for his arrest was issued June 6, court records show, and he was arrested Thursday. In addition to murder, Fletcher was booked on two counts of first-degree kidnapping as well as counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Officers who arrived at the apartment complex about noon found a man dead of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The coroner’s office later identified him as 39-year-old Marcus Collins.

Police called Collins’ death a drug-related incident. Metro was working closely with a second victim, who told police that he had visited the man’s apartment with a friend to purchase drugs, Lt. Dan McGrath said at the time.

The second victim said he was pistol-whipped and his friend was shot repeatedly, maybe up to 15 times.

“It was really violent,” McGrath said. “I say 10 to be safe.”

