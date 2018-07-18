Man arrested in May slaying at homeless camp in Laughlin

Jail records show Aaron Justin Campbell, 46, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a murder charge in connection with the May 7 death of Barbara Heide, 59.

Aaron Justin Campbell. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested Tuesday in a previously unreported May homicide at a homeless camp in Laughlin, according to Las Vegas police.

Jail records show Aaron Justin Campbell, 46, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a murder charge.

Campbell was wanted in the May 7 death of 59-year-old Barbara Heide. Her cause of death is pending, the coroner’s office said.

The killing occurred in a tent at a homeless camp near Laughlin Highway and the Colorado River, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

