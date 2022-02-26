Man arrested in northeast Las Vegas death

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in northeast Las Vegas.

The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in northeast Las Vegas.

Allis Coleman, 29, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant, according to jail records. He was charged with one count of murder.

Jail records show Coleman was arrested in connection with the death of Vankeedra Johnson, 29.

Johnson was fatally shot Monday on the 4200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police briefly detained a man detectives believed was arguing with Johnson before her death, but it was unclear how Coleman was identified as a suspected shooter.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.