Homicides

Man arrested in Oregon after fatal Las Vegas car chase, shooting

Homicide detectives with Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the southwest valley Oct. 17, 2025, authorities say. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide detectives with Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the southwest valley Oct. 17, 2025, authorities say. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide detectives with Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the southwest valley overnight, authorities say. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2026 - 10:05 am
 

A man was arrested in Oregon in connection with a shooting and car chase in the southwest Las Vegas Valley that left a woman dead late last year, police said Thursday.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 17, authorities received a report from a man saying he was being shot at by someone in a vehicle that was chasing him near Lindell Road and Robindale Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Others called police to report a crash in the same area, and that unknown men were jumping walls and running through yards near the scene.

Arriving officers found two crashed vehicles and a woman lying in the street suffering from apparent injuries from being ejected from a vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

All other occupants of the two vehicles had fled the scene, Metro said.

A short time later, police said, a man was found nearby suffering from wounds sustained in a crash. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

In a news release, the department said that through the course of the investigation, detectives learned the dead woman and the man had been driving home when another vehicle started following them.

Someone from the vehicle that was following them shot at the victims, police said, causing the victims to accelerate.

The victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed, causing both occupants to be ejected. The other vehicle collided with the wrecked vehicle, police said.

In an update Thursday, police said detectives identified Nick Stevenson, 53, as a suspect in the shooting.

Officers with the Oregon State Police located and arrested Stevenson on Nov. 5, Metro stated in a news release.

Stevenson has since been extradited to Las Vegas. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon and attempt murder with deadly weapon.

