Homicides

Man arrested in Pahrump fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2023 - 9:32 am
 
Moses Hoody (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)
Moses Hoody (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

A man was arrested in Pahrump on Tuesday evening after a shooting left one dead and another injured, authorities said.

Moses Hoody, 26, was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Hoody was shooting into a home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of East Basin Avenue when he injured a 41-year-old man and killed a 69-year-old man.

Pahrump is about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Hoody was arrested by SWAT officers outside the home.

Anyone with information may call the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

