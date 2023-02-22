Man arrested in Pahrump fatal shooting
Moses Hoody, 26, was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
A man was arrested in Pahrump on Tuesday evening after a shooting left one dead and another injured, authorities said.
Moses Hoody, 26, was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Hoody was shooting into a home around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of East Basin Avenue when he injured a 41-year-old man and killed a 69-year-old man.
Pahrump is about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
Hoody was arrested by SWAT officers outside the home.
Anyone with information may call the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.
