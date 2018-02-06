Man arrested in smothering death of infant in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police responded to a motel at 117 N. 9th St. about 4:20 a.m. Monday after a couple said their baby was having a medical crisis, police said. The baby later died at an area hospital, police said.

Cash Ballew (Nevada Sex Offender Registry)

A man accused of smothering his infant in downtown Las Vegas early Monday faces a murder charge, police said.

Las Vegas police responded to a motel at 117 N. 9th St. about 4:20 a.m. after a couple said their baby was having a medical crisis, police said. The baby, who police said was 3 months old, later died at a hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s abuse and neglect team has taken over the investigation. The baby’s death marked the 23rd homicide investigated by Metro this year, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

About 40 minutes after police were first called, a related abuse call was generated for the same address, police said.

Cash Diego Seville Ballew, 26, is accused of open murder, according to jail records. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Public records show Ballew is registered as a sex offender due to a 2007 conviction for aggravated criminal sex abuse against a family member in Peoria County, Illinois.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that a father has been accused of killing his baby. On Jan. 23, Eric Chu called medical personnel after his 10-month-old daughter Jordyn stopped breathing. She died the next day at University Medical Center.

Chu fled to Chicago, where he was arrested by U.S. marshals two days after his daughter’s death. He faces a murder charge and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

