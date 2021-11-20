Man arrested in unprovoked stabbing of homeless man

Las Vegas police arrested a man Thursday in connection with an unprovoked stabbing in the east valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Vaughn, 26, was arrested on a warrant and booked on one count of open murder, according to court records.

Vaughn is accused of stabbing 40-year-old Benjamin Orleans in the chest on Nov. 5, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Friday afternoon.

Officers were initially called around 5 p.m. that day to a field on the 2700 block of East Cedar Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, police said at the time.

Witnesses told police that Orleans was pushing a shopping cart to the homeless encampment. When he attempted to fix a broken wheel, Vaughn rode up on a bicycle and stabbed Orleans before riding off, witnesses said.

The police report indicates multiple “concerned citizens” also identified Vaughn.

Vaughn pleaded guilty to robbery with use of a deadly weapon in 2017 and was sentenced to two years in the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to District Court records.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

