Homicides

Man arrested near border in 2016 homicide case returned to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 5:39 am
 
Updated February 10, 2021 - 7:31 am
Victor Delgado (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man arrested near the Mexican border last week on charges stemming from a 2016 homicide in the Las Vegas Valley has been returned to Southern Nevada to face charges.

Victor Delgado, 27, was booked Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder, burglary, conspiracy and grand larceny.

Jordan Delgado and Victor Delgado were wanted in the killing of 28-year-old Daniel Villanueva on Oct. 13, 2016, on the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard. Las Vegas police homicide detectives said Villanueva was involved in an argument with the two men just before he was shot.

Warrants for the pair’s arrests were issued Oct. 21, 2016, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. Victor Delgado was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near a Nogales, Arizona, border crossing on Feb. 3. He had an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday.

A warrant for the arrest of Jordan Delgado is still outstanding. Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

