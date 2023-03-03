Man arrested, suspected of shooting roommate in home near Strip

Las Vegas police officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Viking Road.

Virgil Mack (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a man Thursday inside a residence near the Strip after his roommate was found dead.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to the 4000 block of West Viking Road, near South Valley View Boulevard and West Flamingo Road, and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

She died at the scene, and police arrested the woman’s 28-year-old roommate Virgil Mack. Police said Mack and the woman were arguing prior to the shooting.

Court records show Mack is due in court Friday and faces a charge of open murder.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.