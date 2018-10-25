Homicides

Man beaten to death in Las Vegas over $20 debt, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2018 - 2:00 pm
 

Shane Betten was killed because he didn’t have $20, Las Vegas police records show.

Now, two men stand accused in the 37-year-old’s death.

Charles Sullivan, 38, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Co-defendant David Roman Vazquez, 46, was arrested about a month earlier, also on a murder charge, records show.

Betten was pronounced brain-dead Sept. 17 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, two days after he was found bleeding from the head at a Shell gas station at 4171 Boulder Highway. He had been beaten by two men, witnesses told police. Betten was lying on the ground next to a gas pump when officers arrived, according to an arrest report for both suspects.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Betten’s death a homicide by blunt force injuries.

The beating was captured on surveillance, which showed two men approach Betten in the gas station parking lot shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 15. Both began punching him “without provocation,” the report said. Betten collapsed, and one of them grabbed Betten by the ankles and dragged him across the parking lot before the two fled the scene.

Witnesses to the beating identified Sullivan and Vazquez as suspects, according to the report. The two were known to frequent the area.

A week later, Vazquez was picked up by Metropolitan Police Department officers on the 2800 block of South Lamb Boulevard, less than a mile from the scene, police said.

In an interview with detectives, Vazquez said the fight was over a $20 debt. When Betten said he didn’t have the money, Vazquez threw the first punch, the report said. Vazquez also admitted to dragging Betten’s body.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8, while Sullivan is due in court Monday morning for a status check, court records show. Both remained in custody at the detention center Thursday.

In August, just over two weeks prior to Betten’s death, another man was killed over a small debt. Richard Gomez, 55, had been shot to death over $10, records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Homicides
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Homicides Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like