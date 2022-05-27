100°F
Man beaten with pipe dies; suspect now faces murder charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2022 - 11:32 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man beaten with a pipe earlier this month has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The man, who was beaten around 2 a.m. on May 8 on the 2400 block of East Stewart Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Police said they interviewed a witness in the neighborhood who said the man who was beaten was staring at the children and followed them home on May 7. It was unclear if the activity was reported to police.

The coroner’s office on Friday could not confirm either his cause of death or the day when he died.

Daniel Jones, 53, of Las Vegas, told police he followed the man through a parking lot to an alley where Jones beat him, according to his arrest report.

“Dan proceeded to explain that he saw the victim from this incident, John Doe, chasing (the children) across the street, and he found him and hit him to teach him a lesson,” police said.

Jones was initially charged with attempted murder and battery with substantial bodily harm, but on May 17 prosecutors amended the charge to one count of murder.

Jones is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled for a hearing June 7.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

