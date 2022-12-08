51°F
Homicides

Man booked in connection to northeast Las Vegas killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 4:15 pm
 
Usbaldo Zarate (Metropolitan Police Department)
Usbaldo Zarate (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man already in custody was rebooked in connection with the northeast Las Vegas killing of 20-year-old last month.

Usbaldo Zarate, 27, faces a charge of open murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting death of Las Vegas resident Juan Flores on Nov. 26 in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive.

At around 8:55 p.m., Flores was in a vehicle with two other people. Police said that when the vehicle arrived at a house on Ballantine, a white vehicle pulled alongside and shots were fired at Flores and the other victims. As the three people got out of the vehicle, Flores was struck and died at the scene.

The coroner ruled that Flores died from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, Zarate was booked in connection to the shooting. He was already in custody in Clark County Detention Center and facing charges of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle or structure and assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

He remains in custody without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

