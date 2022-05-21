Man booked on murder charge after remains found under Las Vegas park

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed a man was arrested in connection with the death of Linal Morris, 41.

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a man found in a Las Vegas tunnel.

Donald Blodgett, 38 was arrested on a warrant and charged with murder, according to jail records.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Blodgett was arrested in connection with the death of Linal Morris, 41.

Morris was found March 21 in a wash under Charlie Frias Park, near South Decatur Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue.

Although the coroner’s office ruled he died from a shotgun wound to the head, they did not determine whether his death was a homicide, suicide or accident.

It was unclear Saturday morning how Blodgett was identified as a suspect.

Court records show he spent nine months in the Clark County Detention Center after pleading guilty to grand larceny in 2018.

He was back in the detention center Saturday, being held without bail, and was expected to appear in court Monday, according to jail records.

