45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Homicides

Man caught on video fatally stabbing boyfriend, police say

By Jimmy Romo and David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2022 - 12:11 pm
 
Updated December 20, 2022 - 6:57 pm
Anthony Cardenas (Metropolitan Police Department)
Anthony Cardenas (Metropolitan Police Department)
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man was arrested after he was caught on video stabbing his boyfriend with a kitchen knife, police said.

Anthony Cardenas, 27, called 911 around 10 a.m. on Thursday saying his boyfriend had been stabbed. Police responded to an apartment complex at 3140 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and found the man on the sidewalk, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified Raul Campos, 27 of Henderson, as the person killed. The coroner said Campos died of a stab wound to the chest.

Cardenas claimed Campos was stabbed by a stranger while admitting that he and Cardenas had an argument earlier in the day. Police reviewed video surveillance footage from the apartment complex which showed Cardenas charge Campos with a kitchen knife before stabbing him in the chest, according to the report.

Police arrested Cardenas, 27, and charged with murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Cardenas is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4 and remains in custody without bail.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
2
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
3
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
4
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
5
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man arrested, facing charges in connection to Henderson homicide
Man arrested, facing charges in connection to Henderson homicide
Fatal stabbing near downtown Las Vegas under investigation
Fatal stabbing near downtown Las Vegas under investigation
Coroner’s office ID’s man fatally stabbed near Boulder Highway
Coroner’s office ID’s man fatally stabbed near Boulder Highway
Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Man fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-15
Man fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-15
Homicide investigation ongoing in northwest Las Vegas
Homicide investigation ongoing in northwest Las Vegas