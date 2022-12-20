Man caught on video fatally stabbing boyfriend, police say

The Clark County coroner’s office identified Raul Campos, 27, as the man who was stabbed to death in Henderson on Thursday.

A man was arrested after he was caught on video stabbing his boyfriend with a kitchen knife, police said.

Anthony Cardenas, 27, called 911 around 10 a.m. on Thursday saying his boyfriend had been stabbed. Police responded to an apartment complex at 3140 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and found the man on the sidewalk, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified Raul Campos, 27 of Henderson, as the person killed. The coroner said Campos died of a stab wound to the chest.

Cardenas claimed Campos was stabbed by a stranger while admitting that he and Cardenas had an argument earlier in the day. Police reviewed video surveillance footage from the apartment complex which showed Cardenas charge Campos with a kitchen knife before stabbing him in the chest, according to the report.

Police arrested Cardenas, 27, and charged with murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Cardenas is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4 and remains in custody without bail.

