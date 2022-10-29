Man charged in 2-year-old boy’s death; was mother’s boyfriend

Johnny Garbarino, 26, has been charged with murder and three counts of child abuse in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s son.

Johnny Garbarino (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man physically abused his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son leading to the boy’s death, police said.

Johnny Garbarino, 26, has been charged with murder and three counts of child abuse.

On Oct. 12, 2-year-old Kayden Boykin was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after being found unresponsive by Garbarino. He was at home with Boykin and his girlfriend’s other child.

Hospital staff found the boy was suffering from several injuries, including severe brain swelling, internal bleeding and a liver laceration, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Boykin died on Oct. 14. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled he died from blunt force injuries and ruled his death a homicide.

The boy’s mother told police that Garbarino had recently slapped and punched her in the face and body during arguments.

Boykin’s brother, who is younger than 5, was interviewed and said he did not like Garbarino because, “He’s always whoopin’ me,” and “He’s always stepping on me,” according to the warrant.

The brother also said Garbarino hit him with a belt and a broom. (The brother’s exact age could not be confirmed because only his birth year, 2018, was not redacted on the warrant.)

On Oct. 21, police found Garbarino in the 1600 block of East Sahara Avenue and took him into custody, according to an arrest report.

As of late Friday, Garbarino remained in custody without bail. He is due in court Nov. 23.

