60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Man charged in death of girlfriend found near Indian Springs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2020 - 8:58 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A 38-year-old man is charged with murder in the death of a Las Vegas woman whose body was found last month near Indian Springs.

An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 5 for Eduardo Clemente, 38, on charges of open murder, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and six counts of credit card theft, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Clemente was considered a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Tiffany Booth, 35, who was found dead Oct. 19, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Booth’s death was officially being investigated as a homicide Nov. 10, according to logs maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The couple was first reported missing Oct. 5, and Booth’s car was found three days later in Ely. Police said at the time that foul play was suspected.

Clemente had not been arrested as of Tuesday night, according to court and jail records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
2
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
3
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
5
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST