Man charged in Nevada with girl’s January murder on tribal land

A Native American man has been charged with first-degree murder in the January death of a child, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday in Las Vegas.

A Native American man has been charged with first-degree murder in the January death of a 3-year-old girl, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors announced the “significant law enforcement action in Indian Country” at a news conference in Las Vegas. A federal grand jury indicted Colon Jackson in the murder case on Aug. 22.

According to the indictment, Jackson killed the girl around Jan. 9 on the Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation “by perpetrating child abuse.” The indictment does not include the girl’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.