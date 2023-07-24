108°F
Homicides

Man charged in wife’s death in southwest valley

Police investigate homicide in southwest valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 5:24 am
 
Updated July 25, 2023 - 10:03 am
Metropolitan Police Department officers respond to the scene of a homicide on Shadow Grove Aven ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers respond to the scene of a homicide on Shadow Grove Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police say a man killed his wife after hitting her in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

A call was made just before 12:25 a.m. Monday morning to a residence on the 9800 block of Shadow Grove Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive woman inside the home. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The suspect had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, the release said.

Alexander Marshall, 62, had barricaded himself near Interstate 215 and Pecos Road and was later detained. He was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

