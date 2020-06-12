102°F
Homicides

Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend in presence of 4-year-old

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2020 - 1:05 pm
 
Updated June 12, 2020 - 2:09 pm

Moments before police arrived at the Las Vegas apartment complex, a witness ran up to a 4-year-old girl in bloodstained clothes and asked who hurt the child’s mother.

“Daddy did it,” the girl replied, according to an arrest report for her father, the suspect in her mother’s death.

Court documents show the woman, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Airadis Tablada D Rouville but named in arrest reports as Airadis Tablada D’Rouville, had previously told police responding to a domestic violence report that she broke up with 45-year-old Alfredo Zuniga-Escobar around January. Five months later, Zuniga-Escobar is charged with fatally stabbing her, an arrest report said.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. Sunday to Zuniga-Escobar’s apartment on the 2800 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Sahara Avenue, after a report of someone bleeding, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. When officers arrived, they found Tablada D Rouville, 35, suffering from stab wounds; she later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Also on Sunday, Tablada D Rouville’s mother called police to report her daughter and granddaughter missing. She said the two lived with her and hadn’t returned after leaving the home to take out some trash that morning, according to the arrest report.

The woman reported that Tablada D Rouville was wearing a bathrobe when she took out the trash. Her daughter was also wearing a robe when she was hospitalized, the arrest report said.

“After filing the missing persons report, she received a phone call from the granddaughter stating they were with daddy,” the report said. “(The woman’s mother) stated Alfredo had been abusive, controlling, and had a previous documented domestic battery report filed.”

Records show the police event number referencing the missing persons report wasn’t created until 8:13 p.m., more than two hours after Tablada D Rouville was stabbed. The arrest report said the woman’s mother reported Tablada D Rouville and her daughter “went missing sometime in the morning hours,” but it was unclear what time the woman reported them missing.

Blood stains

Police on Sunday found Tablada D Rouville and Zuniga-Escobar bleeding outside the apartment building. Their 4-year-old daughter was found “near both subjects with apparent blood stains on her clothing,” the report said.

Tablada D Rouville was hospitalized with stab wounds on the back of her head and middle of her back, along with “apparent defensive wounds” on her hand. The coroner’s office has ruled her death a homicide due to multiple stab wounds.

Zuniga-Escobar was taken to University Medical Center with “minor cuts,” according to his arrest report.

Police spoke to a witness who said a woman who “appeared to be covered in blood” was running from the apartment building, “trying to get away.”

“A male was running after her with a female child next to them covered in blood,” the report said. “The witness observed the male grab the female at the front entrance to the building and began holding her.”

During an interview with detectives, Zuniga-Escobar claimed his ex-girlfriend called him at 10 a.m. and asked to be picked up from a nightclub and that he picked up their daughter afterward.

Zuniga-Escobar said the two got into a fight, and “she got crazy and attacked him with a knife,” the report said. He claimed he didn’t stab Tablada D Rouville.

“Alfredo’s account of how he came in contact with Airadis and his child completely contradicted Airadis’s mothers statement,” the report said.

Previous domestic violence report

An earlier arrest report for Zuniga-Escobar shows that on Feb. 25 police were called to a “domestic disturbance” between him and Tablada D Rouville at the woman’s apartment. Tablada D Rouville told officers she had dated the man for about seven years but had broken up with him “within the past two months.”

She said they were meeting to visit their daughter at a day care facility. But Zuniga-Escobar confronted Tablada D Rouville about their breakup, and the woman got into her car.

“Zuniga wanted to continue the argument and yelled at Tablada to exit the vehicle,” the report said. “When Tablada refused, Zuniga picked up a landscaping brick and threw it through the driver side window of the car.”

The woman suffered “minor” cuts to her left arm and hands when the window shattered, although she didn’t want to press charges, the report said. Witnesses also told police they saw Zuniga-Escobar pull her from the car and then “push and shove” her until someone threatened to call 911.

Zuniga-Escobar was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, but by the next day he was released after posting a surety bond on a $3,000 bail, court records show.

He was charged with a felony count of assault constituting domestic violence with a deadly weapon, and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. The case is still open, and the charges will be heard along with the murder with a deadly weapon felony he faces in connection with Tablada D Rouville’s death, court records show.

Zuniga-Escobar remained in the detention center on Thursday without bail, jail records show. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 24.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

