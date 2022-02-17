Man charged with murder 18 months after fatal shooting

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide originally thought to be self defense.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dennis Vasquez, 32, is being held without bail after he was arrested on a warrant and charged with murder, according to jail records.

Vasquez is charged in the fatal shooting of Daniel Vesper, who was 30 at the time he was shot on October 18, 2020. Officers were initially called that day at 1:36 a.m. to a condo on the 3000 block of Key Largo Drive, near McLeod Drive.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time that Vesper and Vasquez were in a fight, and the case was being considered for possible self-defense.

Vesper died November 1, 2020 from multiple gunshot wounds.

Vasquez was expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

