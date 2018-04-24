Man charged with murder after deadly southwest valley shooting

Jail records identified a man arrested in connection with a deadly Monday morning shooting in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas police investigate after a man was shot to death on the 9700 block of Powell Plateau Court, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive, on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man arrested in connection with a deadly Monday morning shooting in the southwest valley now faces a murder charge.

Tuan Ngo, 49, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon after a 30-year-old man was shot in the backyard of a home near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Hacienda Avenue.

The shooting was sparked by a dispute between roommates, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. A third roommate living at the home reported the shooting.

Ngo surrendered to police after officers arrived at the home. The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center, but died from his injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

