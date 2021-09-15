Man charged with murder in 15-year-old’s death

A man was arrested in connection with the July death of his girlfriend’s 15-year-old son at a shooting range near Laughlin.

Kiley Seydlitz, 42 (LVMPD)

Kiley Seydlitz, 42, is being held without bail after he was arrested July 19 and charged with murder and two counts of child abuse, according to jail records.

Seydlitz is accused of recklessly handling a shotgun on July 19 while at a shooting range near Needles Highway and Bruce Woodbury Drive, resulting in the death of his girlfriend’s son, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office said 15-year-old Xabier Etchart died eight days later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told police the group had been shooting in the desert for about 45 minutes when Seydlitz put his finger on the trigger and talked while the rifle sat on the back of the truck, according to the arrest report. When someone got off the truck, the rifle fell and witnesses said that’s when Etchart was shot.

Police said they conducted a nationwide court records investigation, which showed Seydlitz had prior felony convictions from Missouri and was currently on probation. The charges were redacted in the report.

Seydlitz is expected to appear in court again Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

