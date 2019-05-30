Man charged with murder in 3-year-old Las Vegas girl’s death

Police initially were called about 7:20 p.m. Saturday to 3750 E. Bonanza Road, near North Pecos Road, on a suspicious person call.

A 3-year-old girl’s death from over the weekend has been ruled a homicide, and a 21-year-old man stands accused of murder in her death.

Aaliyah Cameron, 3, of Las Vegas, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Aaliyah died that night at University Medical Center.

A man who isn’t her father, Denaugio Scarlett, is a murder suspect in her death, OcampoGomez said. He is being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail records show.

Scarlett initially faced a count of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm, court records show. Those records indicate he was charged Wednesday at a Las Vegas Justice Court hearing.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 11.

