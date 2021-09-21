Man charged with murder of woman found dead in south valley desert

Albertt Monterio, 21, was arrested by the Torrance Police Department in Torrance, California, on Saturday. He will be extradited to Las Vegas, according to a Tuesday news release.

A man has been arrested and charged with open murder after a woman’s body was found in the desert area south of Las Vegas on Sept. 11.

Albertt Monterio, 21, was arrested by the Torrance Police Department in Torrance, California, on Saturday. He will be extradited to Las Vegas, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Clark County coroner’s office still has not identified the woman killed as of Tuesday, but family members said it was Destiny Jackson, 24.

A hiker called 911 about 5:50 p.m. after finding a woman’s body in a desert area near the 17000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, which is south of the SpeedVegas racing attraction, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. The hiker found the body on a dirt road leading off of Las Vegas Boulevard South, which runs parallel to Interstate 15 in the area, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday.

Spencer said last week that detectives were working to identify a motive and a suspect in the woman’s death, but said police were searching for Jackson’s car, a gray 2007 BMW, which has not been seen since she vanished.

Investigators said they did not believe it was a random killing, but were still trying to piece together all the details, Spencer said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how police identified Monterio as a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

